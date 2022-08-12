Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Hosmer, who had missed the last two games due to a back injury, provided the key hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. His double plated home J.D. Martinez from first base to give Boston a 4-3 lead a half inning after Baltimore tied the game. Hosmer finds himself in a potentially good spot with the Red Sox. Boston's production at first base this season has been dismal, so he has a path to consistent playing time. Additionally, he's a career .356 hitter at Fenway Park.