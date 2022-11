Hosmer opted into the final three years and $39 million of his contract Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Hosmer signed an eight-year deal with the Padres prior to the 2018 season. While the contract allowed him to return to the open market after five years, his downturn in performance means that wouldn't be a wise move. Since signing the contract, he's hit .265/.325/.409. That's good for a league-average 100 wRC+, a mark that isn't good enough for a starting first baseman.