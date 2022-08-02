The Red Sox acquired Hosmer (neck) from the Padres on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Hosmer was initially included in the agreed-upon deal earlier Tuesday that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals to the Padres, but Hosmer exercised his no-trade clause to block a move to Washington. San Diego opted to explore alternative trade options for Hosmer and found a willing partner in Boston. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the Padres will cover most of the $44 million remaining on the final three-plus seasons on Hosmer's contract, so Boston won't be receiving any significant prospect capital as a sweetener in the deal. Though Hosmer's .727 OPS over 369 plate appearances this season has rendered him a low-end starting first baseman from a production standpoint, he brings quality defense to the position and should be at least a slight offensive upgrade for the Red Sox over the platoon of Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec. Hosmer is currently tending to a strained neck, but the injury isn't believed to be a major concern.