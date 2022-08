Hosmer is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Bobby Dalbec will step in at first base while Hosmer gets a breather in the series finale. Since arriving in Boston in an Aug. 2 trade with the Padres, Hosmer has gone 7-for-34 (.206 average) with three doubles, four walks, five runs and three RBI in his first 10 games with the Red Sox.