Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Hosmer (back) has resumed swinging, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hosmer has been swinging off a tee and against soft toss, and the Red Sox hope that he'll be able to begin a rehab assignment by the end of this week. If the 32-year-old is cleared to join a minor-league affiliate to close out the week, it seems likely that he'll return from the injured list in early September.

