Red Sox's Eric Hosmer: Riding pine Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Hosmer (knee) isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hosmer exited Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to a bruised left knee, and he wasn't expected to be in Wednesday's lineup. Bobby Dalbec will officially start at first base and bat eighth.
