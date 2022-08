Hosmer was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with low-back inflammation, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hosmer's placement on the IL is retroactive to Sunday, so he'll be eligible for activation as soon as Aug. 31. The Red Sox called up Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move, and he'll likely fill the large side of a platoon at first base with Bobby Dalbec while Hosmer is on the shelf.