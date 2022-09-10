Hosmer (back) is not participating in baseball activities, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said time is running out for a return in 2022. "He hasn't done much baseball-wise the last few days," Cora said. "We're kind of running out of time."

Hosmer has been on the injured list since Aug. 22, but a final decision hasn't been made about shutting him down. All signs point to his season being over, including Boston's callup of top prospect Triston Casas.