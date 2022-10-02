Hosmer (back) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

He's been on the shelf since Aug. 20 with back inflammation. Hosmer, who is under contract through 2025, has hit .267/.333/.381 with eight home runs in 102 games with the Padres and Red Sox this season. He hasn't played in any rehab games, but he has been hitting off the machine at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec already as options at first base and J.D. Martinez at designated hitter, so it's unclear how much action he will see over the final three days of the season.