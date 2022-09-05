Hosmer (back) hasn't officially been shut down from baseball activities for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, but the Red Sox aren't expected to activate him from the 10-day injured list before the season ends in early October, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora most recently updated Hosmer's situation Friday, when the skipper noted that the veteran first baseman suffered lingering pain in his back while swinging the bat recently and is scheduled to receive treatment over the next several days, per MLB.com. Hosmer could restart activities if he responds well to treatment, but the Red Sox's decision to promote top prospect Triston Casas to the majors Sunday seemingly indicates that the 32-year-old won't be rushed back to action. After being acquired from the Padres on Aug. 2, Hosmer batted .225 with three doubles and no home runs in 12 games before going on the injured list three weeks later.