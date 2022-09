Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Hosmer (back) will return to action by the end of the season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It was reported in early September the 32-year-old wasn't expected to retake the field this year with Boston out of playoff contention, but it appears that is no longer the case. Assuming Hosmer is in fact activated down the stretch, it's unclear how playing time will break down at first base between him and prospect Triston Casas.