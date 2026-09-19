Miller earned his fifth save of the season in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rays, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in the ninth inning.

With Aroldis Chapman shelved by a lat issue, the Red Sox turned to Miller for the ninth inning to protect the team's 4-1 lead. It turned out to be a dramatic finish for Boston, with Miller tossing two wild pitches in the inning and loading the bases. Luckily for the southpaw, he limited the damage to just one run to secure the win for the Red Sox, who are inching closer toward punching their spot in the American League playoffs. Miller and Garrett Whitlock figure to be the top closer options for the Red Sox for as long as Chapman is sidelined.