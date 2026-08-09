Red Sox's Erik Miller: Tapped to start bullpen game

Miller will draw the start for the Red Sox in a bullpen game against the Athletics on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The left-hander will make his first start since 2024, when the Giants used him as an opener 10 times as a rookie that season. Miller was shipped from the Giants to the Red Sox at the trade deadline and has fired 2.1 scoreless frames in the first two appearances for his new team. He'll likely cover the first inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen, with Brayan Bello being a candidate to work in bulk relief behind Miller.