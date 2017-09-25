Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Records two outs in relief
Abad pitched two-thirds of an inning and walked a batter in Sunday's matchup with the Reds.
The 31-year-old left-hander has accrued a 2.93 ERA across 43 innings this season with the Red Sox, improving from a 3.66 ERA in 2016. Despite these solid numbers, Abad is near the back of the bullpen, and has pitched mainly in low-leverage situations (33.2 of his 43 innings). He will see very few opportunities as the season ends and the Red Sox make their playoff run.
