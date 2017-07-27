Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Seeing slight decrease in strikeouts
Abad is holding hitters to a .219 average this season and has 23 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.
The southpaw has pitched well for the Red Sox this season, but he has seen his strikeout numbers drop to 18.6 percent after seeing them hover in the low twenties each of the last three seasons. Despite the success, the pecking order in Boston's bullpen is pretty solidified at this point, limiting the potential for Abad to move into more high-leverage situations.
More News
-
Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Lights out since start of May•
-
Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Not receiving meaningful chances•
-
Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Makes first high-leverage appearance•
-
Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Throws scoreless inning Friday•
-
Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Back with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Scoreless in WBC•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...