Abad is holding hitters to a .219 average this season and has 23 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.

The southpaw has pitched well for the Red Sox this season, but he has seen his strikeout numbers drop to 18.6 percent after seeing them hover in the low twenties each of the last three seasons. Despite the success, the pecking order in Boston's bullpen is pretty solidified at this point, limiting the potential for Abad to move into more high-leverage situations.