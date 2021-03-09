Cordero (COVID-19 injured list) was present Tuesday at the Red Sox's spring camp, but he has yet to receive full clearance to participate in on-field workouts with the team, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

According to McCaffrey, Cordero is apparently awaiting clearance for the final step of MLB's COVID-19 intake testing protocol, so he'll have to work out on his own for at least one more day before potentially joining the main group. Even though Opening Day is still three weeks away, manager Alex Cora was unwilling to say whether Cordero would be ready to play by that point due to the time he's already missed due to COVID-19 concerns. If Cordero remains on the IL to begin the season, Marwin Gonzalez and Michael Chavis could be in line for more action in the corner outfield in the early going.