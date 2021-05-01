Cordero went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Cordero returned to the starting lineup after being held out from starting the last four games, which included two contests against righties. That is significant because the lefty-hitting outfielder had been a lineup fixture against right-handers. Friday's 0-fer extended his run of at-bats without a hit to 17, including 11 strikeouts during the span.
