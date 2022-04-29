Cordero had his contract selected by the Red Sox and will start at first base Friday against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cordero posted a .296/.378/.535 slash line with three home runs, eight doubles, 23 RBI and 13 runs through 19 games with Triple-A Worcester, which was apparently enough to warrant another look in the majors. Travis Shaw was designated for assignment to clear room on the 28-man and 40-man rosters. Bobby Dalbec has also struggled early in 2022, so Cordero could carve out a sizable role if he can deliver a decent level of production for Boston.