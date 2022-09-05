Cordero was carted off the field in the bottom of the fifth inning during Monday's game against the Rays due to an apparent right leg injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Cordero crashed into the wall on a double in the bottom of the fifth inning and was unable to put much weight on his right leg before he was carted off the field. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.