Cordero went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.
With Eric Hosmer (back) on the IL, Cordero earned his second straight start and made the most of it with a two-run home run over the Green Monster which gave Boston an early lead. Wednesday was also the first time that Cordero reached base three or more times since June 29. While he has failed to put it together in the majors this season, the performance could be indicative of the skills he displayed at Triple-A where he achieved a wRC+ of 157 over 136 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sitting against righty Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Rejoins big club•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Homers as pinch hitter•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: On way to join big club•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sits versus lefty•