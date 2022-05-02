Cordero started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Sunday's 9-5 loss to Baltimore.

Cordero's fourth-inning sacrifice fly gave Boston a short-lived 1-0 lead. He later produced his first hit since being called up Friday. After his callup, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Cordero would handle the strongside of a platoon at first base with Bobby Dalbec, although he did not play Saturday against a right-hander.