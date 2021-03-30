The Red Sox reinstated Cordero from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
Cordero was fully cleared to rejoin the Red Sox for workouts nearly three weeks ago, but Boston continued to stash him on the IL to maintain roster flexibility. Manager Alex Cora had previously expressed some doubt about Cordero's availability to Opening Day due to the time he missed in camp, but the outfielder was able to make the club feel confident about his health through his performance in Grapefruit League games. Boston could still elect to deploy Cordero in a part-time role in left field to begin the season, and he'll likely be out of the lineup whenever a lefty pitcher is on the mound for the opposition.
