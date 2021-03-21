Cordero started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 in Saturday's spring game against Atlanta.
Cordero made his spring debut Saturday and singled in first plate appearance. The outfielder has been delayed by COVID-19 and is in jeopardy of not being ready for the start of the regular season. The plan going forward, per Ian Browne of MLB.com is to give him an off-day Sunday before he makes his debut in left field Monday. Boston manager Alex Cora said the goal is for Cordero to be ready Opening Day, and the coaches and training staff will be working toward that goal over the coming week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Serving as DH on Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Making spring debut Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Could make spring debut Monday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Getting game action on back fields•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Remains unlikely for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Ready for full workout Thursday•