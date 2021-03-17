Manager Alex Cora said that Cordero could be ready to play in Grapefruit League games as soon as Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Cordero is getting into game shape quicker than expected after he arrived late to spring training following a positive COVID-19 test, but Cora is still unwilling to commit to the outfielder being ready for Opening Day, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. If Cordero requires a brief stint on the injured list to begin the season or if the Red Sox limit his usage in the early going, Marwin Gonzalez and J.D. Martinez would be the primary candidates to pick up starts in left field in his stead.