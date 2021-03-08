Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed uncertainty Sunday regarding whether Cordero (COVID-19 protocols) will be available for Opening Day, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. "We'll see on [Cordero], because it seems like it's taking longer than expected," Cora said.

Though Cordero was initially believed to have been activated from the COVID-19 injured list last week, the Red Sox haven't yet added him back to the 40-man roster. According to Cotillo, Cordero still has yet to receive clearance for workouts, and the time he's already missed in his first camp with the Red Sox could make it difficult for him to get back to full speed before the start of the regular season. If Cordero isn't ready to go by April 1, the Red Sox could lean on utility man Marwin Gonzalez more heavily in the outfield early on during the season.