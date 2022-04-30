Cordero started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.
Cordero was called up earlier in the day after Boston designated Travis Shaw for assignment. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Cordero will slot in at first base against righties while Bobby Dalbec (.154) will start against lefties.
More News
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Called up, starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Expected to join major-league club•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Having standout spring•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Clears waivers•
-
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Designated for assignment•