Cordero suffered a right ankle sprain Monday against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and then suffered the injury in the bottom of the fifth inning while crashing into the outfield wall. With Triston Casas up, Cordero had already shifted to a bench role, so his mixed-league value was already trending down. Christian Arroyo could get extra playing time while Cordero is unavailable.
