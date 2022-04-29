Cordero is expected to be called up by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Travis Shaw was designated for assignment by Boston on Friday after going 0-for-19 with seven strikeouts in seven appearances this year, so Cordero will serve as depth behind Bobby Dalbec at first base. Cordero appeared in 19 games at Triple-A Worcester to begin the year, and he slashed .296/.378/.535 with three homers, 23 RBI and 13 runs. The 27-year-old is a natural outfielder, but he learned first base last year and has been playing the position in the minors this week in anticipation of a promotion. Dalbec has hit just .154 this year, so Cordero should have an opportunity to carve out playing time if he performs well.