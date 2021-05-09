Cordero will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Cordero, who is in the lineup for the third time in five games, looks to be the main beneficiary of Enrique Hernandez's (hamstring) move to the injured list earlier this weekend. Though the lefty-hitting Cordero will still likely sit against most left-handed starters, he should be able to play regularly against right-handed pitching as part of an outfield that includes Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe. Cordero has thus far endured a brutal start to his first season in Boston, slashing .179/.247/.224 through 74 plate appearances.