Cordero went 4-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Cordero was a force in the No. 7 spot in the lineup Wednesday, accounting for half of the Red Sox's hits. He also nabbed two steals, giving him three on the year and his most since he swiped five bags with the Padres in 2018. The 27-year-old isn't likely to make a huge impact with his legs, but the stronger hitting is a perk -- he's gone 13-for-34 (.382) in his last 11 contests. Overall, he's slashing .252/.331/.413 with three home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple across 163 plate appearances.