Cordero isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero drew starts in the last 11 games but will get a day off after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's win over the Angels. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base and bat ninth Tuesday.
