Cordero will play in a B game against the Twins on Wednesday and a simulated game Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Cordero missed the start of camp while on the COVID-19 injured list. While he's nearly ready for some form of game action, time is getting tight for him to get ready for Opening Day. Cordero has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, so the Red Sox will likely continue to bring him along cautiously.