Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday that Cordero is being evaluated at first base while he continues to play regularly at Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

An outfielder by trade, Cordero is trying his hand at a new position in an effort to increase his versatility and improve his playing-time outlook for the next time he receives a call-up to the big leagues. Since being optioned to Worcester on May 27, Cordero has been one of the top hitters at Triple-A. He's posted a monstrous 1.144 OPS with a 14 percent walk rate and 25.6 percent strikeout rate across 121 plate appearances with Worcester.