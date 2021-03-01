Cordero (COVID-19) flew to Fort Myers on Monday and will go through intake protocols upon his arrival, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Cordero's start to camp has been delayed due to his placement on the COVID-19 injured list. He's still expected to have to wait a few more days to join his new teammates but should be with them by the middle of the week. He should still have enough time to get up to speed by Opening Day.