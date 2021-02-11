The Red Sox agreed to acquire Cordero from the Royals in exchange for Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday via a three-team trade that also includes the Mets, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cordero was acquired by the Royals from the Padres after the 2019 campaign, and he's now been traded in the second straight offseason. The 26-year-old appeared in 16 games for Kansas City in 2020 and went 8-for-38 with two homers and three doubles over 42 plate appearances. He should have every opportunity to secure a starting spot in Boston's outfield during spring training. Khalil Lee is also set to go from the Royals to the Mets in the deal, while Josh Winckowski goes from the Mets to the Red Sox, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.