Cordero went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Cordero's two-run single in the fifth inning gave Boston a four-run cushion on the way to its 14th win in 18 games during the month of June. Those were the first runs he's delivered in 12 contests. Cordero remains the strong-side platoon member at first base, but he entered Monday's contest on a 7-for-54 (.130) run since May 30. Bobby Dalbec, the other member of the platoon, has been more productive (.265) during that stretch but the job-share remains in place.