Cordero hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.
Cordero was named the 27th man for the Little League Classic earlier in the day, and he delivered a key hit. He went yard in the eighth inning off Orioles reliever Dillon Tate, tying the game at 2-2. As the designated 27th man, Cordero's time on the active roster could be short unless the Red Sox elect to put Eric Hosmer (back) or Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) on the injured list prior to Tuesday's series opener at Fenway Park versus the Blue Jays. Cordero is slashing .222/.300/.380 with five homers through 245 plate appearances in the majors this year.