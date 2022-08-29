Cordero started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Rays.

Cordero homered for a second straight start, but his playing time is expected to take a hit going forward. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that the hot-hitting Christian Arroyo will play "a lot" at first base now that second baseman Trevor Story is off the injured list. The manager said Arroyo could slot in at first as early as Monday.