Cordero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies.

Cordero put the Red Sox on the board with his home run in the eighth inning Sunday, but the team was unable to mount a comeback. The 26-year-old has appeared in four of the last eight games and went 4-for-12 with a home run, three doubles and three RBI during that time.