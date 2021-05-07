Cordero went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored during Thursday's victory over the Tigers.

Cordero came in to replace Enrique Hernandez after he limped off the field following an RBI single to lead off the bottom of the first. The 26-year-old contributed an RBI double during his first at-bat in the second inning, then singled and scored in the sixth. To top it off, with the score knotted in the eighth, Cordero brought in the go-ahead run when a fielding error by Jeimer Candelario allowed him to reach first. It was a promising day for Cordero, who had been in an 0-for-25 slump dating back to April 19.