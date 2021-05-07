Cordero went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI during Thursday's victory over the Tigers.

Cordero came in to replace Enrique Hernandez after he limped off the field following an RBI single to lead off the bottom of the first. The 26-year-old contributed during his first at-bat in the second inning with an RBI double. He also singled and scored in the sixth. To top it off, with the score knotted in the eighth, Cordero brought in the go-ahead run when a fielding error by Jeimer Candelario allowed him to reach first. It was a promising spark off the bench for Cordero, who had been in an 0-for-25 slump dating back to April 19.