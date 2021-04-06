Cordero went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

Cordero was the catalyst for Boston's slumbering offense, which scored five runs over 27 innings in an opening-series sweep at the hands of the Orioles, when he launched a wall-ball double to plate Christian Vazquez in the second inning. That gave the Red Sox their first lead of the season. It was a good sign that the left-handed pull hitter could take advantage of the short left field at Fenway Park.