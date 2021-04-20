Cordero went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Monday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Cordero notched his first RBI of the game in the bottom of the first on a single, and he would drive in another on an infield single in the fourth. The 26-year-old is hitting .270 with two extra-base hits, six RBI and four walks through 14 contests in 2021.