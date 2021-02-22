Cordero was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The news lines up with reports from earlier in the day which indicated that Cordero would be late arriving to camp. It's unclear whether he's battling the virus himself or has merely exposed to someone else who tested positive. With his timeline unclear, it remains to be seen whether or not he'll have enough time to get ready to take the field for his new team on Opening Day.