Cordero was added to Tuesday's lineup against the Athletics and is starting in right field.

The 27-year-old was set to sit against left-hander Jared Koenig pitching for Oakland, but the first baseman will end up starting in right field after Christian Arroyo was scratched with an illness. Cordero has only 15 plate appearances against southpaws this year and has going 3-for-13 with a home run and two RBI.