Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Cordero will be delayed in arriving to spring training, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Boston held its first workout for position players Monday, but Cordero -- who was acquired two weeks ago in the three-team deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City -- wasn't present for the session. Cora admitted he wasn't sure if Cordero's absence was related to a visa issue or another matter entirely, but more clarity on that front should come Tuesday. Assuming he's able to get to camp within the next week or so, Cordero shouldn't fall too far behind in his bid to capture an Opening Day starting role in the Boston outfield.