Cordero went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over Oakland.
Cordero broke open a pitchers' duel between Rich Hill and Frankie Montas with his three-run shot in the sixth inning. Montas had retired Cordero on splitters in his first two plate appearances, but the lefty-hitter was waiting for it a third time and crushed it 406 feet. Cordero, went 3-for-12 in the three-game series with two extra-base hits and six RBI. He continues as the strongside of a platoon at first base with Bobby Dalbec.
