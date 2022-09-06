Cordero (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with sprains on both sides of his right ankle and is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during Monday's matchup with the Rays, and it appears it will bring an end to his 2022 campaign. Assuming he doesn't return, Cordero will finish the year with a .219/.300/.397 slash line with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 275 plate appearances, and he is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility.