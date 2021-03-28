Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Sunday that Cordero appears on track to be ready for Opening Day, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

After testing positive for COVID-19 before reporting to camp, Cordero's availability for the start of the season looked to be in doubt, but the outfielder has seemingly erased most of the concerns about his health since joining the Red Sox for workouts. He's thus far appeared in four Grapefruit League games, going 4-for-10 with a triple and a walk. Cordero will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Twins, and Cora noted that the 26-year-old will also be back in the lineup Monday for the Red Sox's spring finale against the Braves, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. If Cordero feels fine physically following the back-to-back starts, he could begin the season as Boston's top left fielder.