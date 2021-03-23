Cordero started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Rays.

Cordero, who made his spring debut as a designated hitter Saturday, played the field for the first time. Because he was delayed by COVID-19, there's a chance Cordero opens the season on the injured list. If that is the case, the Red Sox could keep both Michael Chavis and Christian Arroyo, two players having strong springs and vying for the final bench spot.